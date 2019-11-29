Lepow Holding Holiday Specials on Portable Monitors

With a slim 0.3-inch profile and just 1.76 pounds, Lepow portable monitor won't occupy much place and is convenient to use. It's ideal for life and work to make a simple setup on-the-go dual-monitor and mobile presentations.

15.6-In 1080P Full HD IPS Eye-Care Screen

This 15.6 inch Lepow portable monitor adopts excellent Full HD 1080P IPS screen which delivers stunning clarity & high dynamic range color & detail. Eye-care Blue light filter keeps eyes from being tired after prolonged screen time.

Multiple Connection - Laptop, PC, Smart Phone, Switch, Xbox One

Equipped with USB Type-C, Mini HDMI, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Lepow USB-C monitor can be connected to laptop, MAC, smart phone, PC, PS3, PS4, XBOX ONE, and Nintendo Switch. It's an ideal choice to greatly extend screens in both business and entertainment.

3 in 1 Display Mode & Portrait Mode

With duplicate mode, extend mode, and second screen mode, users can easily switch between each mode according to your demands. The portrait mode immensely enlarges the vertical vision.

Dual Speakers

Unlike most portable monitors which don't have speaker, this monitor comes with 2 built-in speakers to deliver booming sound with crystal-clear audio quality and bring an enticing home theater experience to the comforts of home.

Accessories Included

2 Screen Care: Magnetic smart cover/carry-on stand, Screen Protector

3 Cables: Mini HDMI to HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, Type-C to USB-A cable (Power Supply)

SOURCE Lepow