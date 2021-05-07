Lerner Advertising To Receive Two Golden Gavel Awards
May 07, 2021, 08:46 ET
BEVERLY HILLS, Mich., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lerner Advertising in Beverly Hills, Michigan is proud to announce that the agency has won first place honors for both :30 and :60 TV at this year's National Trial Attorneys Summit Golden Gavel Awards, held in Miami Beach.
It's the second year in a row that the agency has been recognized for their work and they thank attorneys William Mattar and Mike Morse for being adventurous enough to let them cut loose and be different. And the late, great Sam Collins for his brilliant ideas.
The Golden Gavel Awards recognize the best marketing work in the legal field.
Since 1991, Lerner Advertising has worked with several local and national clients. The agency handles a number of law firms throughout the country.
19940 Sunnyslope, Beverly Hills, MI • P 248-645-1200 • F 248-645-1362 • www.LernerAdvertising.com
CONTACT: Ross Lerner
President
Lerner Advertising
248-798-5155
SOURCE Lerner Advertising
