Les Dames d'Escoffier International Establishes the LDEI Relief Fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier (LDEI) has a newly established LDEI Relief Fund, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on women in the culinary industry. The LDEI Relief Fund will provide funding to established 501(c)(3)'s, non-governmental agencies (NGO'S) and other recognized international nonprofits benefiting women impacted by COVID-19 and other disasters globally.

LDEI is an organization of women leaders in food, beverage and hospitality whose mission is education and philanthropy for the good of the global community. The LDEI Relief Fund priority is to extend assistance to established nonprofits or non-governmental agencies (NGO's) who provide essentials and services to benefit women impacted by catastrophes.

Bev Shaffer, LDEI President, said, "The newly formed LDEI Relief Fund stems from the Mission, Vision and Guiding Principles of Les Dames d'Escoffier International. As a preeminent global professional association, we strive to inspire, advance and support women in food, beverage and hospitality to achieve excellence in leadership and philanthropy and are committed to creating lasting change in our communities through focused philanthropy."

The LDEI Relief Fund grants will be made for one year or longer given specific program priorities. LDEI will ask applicants to request amounts meeting the needs of the program that is consistent with the organization's capacity and other anticipated or received support. Additionally, LDEI will support capital requests that help meet compelling community need and offer a broad social benefit to women.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and other international disasters impact women around the world in many ways. The LDEI Board of Directors created the LDEI Relief Fund in response to this, with our funding priority to assist established nonprofits or NGOs that provide such support," said Shaffer

Detailed LDEI Relief Fund grant criteria can be found and donations made at www.ldei.org .

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is a worldwide philanthropic organization of professional women leaders in the fields of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The invitation-only membership, composed of over 2,400 women in 44 chapters across the US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality. For more information, visit www.ldei.org

