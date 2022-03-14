Les Dames d'Escoffier International Partners with The Julia Child Foundation to Offer Six Mentorship Experiences for 2022 Legacy Awards

Entry period is now open for the 2022 Les Dames d'Escoffier Legacy Awards. Tweet this

This year, LDEI members and chapters are offering six exciting Legacy Award experiences including:

Austin, Texas : Supply Chain Award with Quality Seafood

: Supply Chain Award with Quality Seafood Nashville, TN : Hotels & Hospitality Award with The Hermitage Hotel

: Hotels & Hospitality Award with The Hermitage Hotel New Orleans, LA : Fine Spirits Award with El Guapo Bitters

: Fine Spirits Award with El Guapo Bitters Livermore, CA : Wine & Hospitality Award with Wente Family Estates

: Wine & Hospitality Award with Wente Family Estates Ann Arbor, MI : Culinary Award with Zingerman's Community of Businesses

: Culinary Award with Zingerman's Community of Businesses Philadelphia, PA : Culinary Entrepreneurship Award with the Philadelphia Chapter

To enter: the LDEI 2020 Legacy Application is here, and the entry deadline is April 15, 2022. Winners will be notified in late April.

"LDEI's Legacy Awards are a model for mentoring and professional development programs for women in the food world," said Todd Schulkin, Executive Director of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts. "The Foundation is proud to continue to support such a unique, rewarding and effective initiative and we look forward to more inspiring stories from 2022's participants."

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2021. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow LDEI on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)