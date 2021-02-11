Les Dames d'Escoffier International to Host "Table Talks with Les Dames" During Women's History Month

To celebrate Women's History Month, Les Dames d'Escoffier International chapters are hosting virtual events. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome everyone to our virtual table during Women's History Month," said LDEI Board President Judith Hollis Jones. "Members from our chapters around the globe have developed high-quality, interesting events with great speakers and presenters, ranging from cocktail demonstrations and wine tastings to interviews with notable figures in the industry, and proceeds from events will benefit philanthropic efforts in each chapter's community."

All events are posted on the Table Talks with Les Dames website, with registration links. Participating chapters include Atlanta, Austin, Charleston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Des Moines, Kansas City, Kentucky, London, England, Minnesota, New England, New Orleans, New York, Paris, France, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, South Florida, St. Louis and San Francisco.

Events range in price from free - $30 per person. A sampling of the events includes:

An "Exploration of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in the Hospitality Industry" with the Austin, TX Chapter

GenFood – the Kansas City and Sacramento Chapters will present new research on how America's food-forward consumers are surviving the pandemic

Louisville's Bourbon Rebirth – how Bourbon showcases a community's culture and heritage, with the Kentucky chapter

How farmers are adapting to change in the world food supply, with the London chapter

A conversation with restaurateur and sommelier Alpana Singh about building your personal brand and crushing your goals, with the Chicago chapter

A panel discussion about women chefs who helped pave the way, with the New York chapter

chapter A three-part series of events looking at soul food scene in Philadelphia

A conversation about rethinking fair wages and the new restaurant paradigm, with San Francisco and New York chapters

Registration is open to the public now at www.tabletalkslesdames.com.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,400 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram @lesdamesintl, Linked-in and Twitter @lesdamesintl.

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

