Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès achieving the "Best Places to Work" certification in Morocco for 2022

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès, the leading company in the bottling water industry, has recently been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" in Morocco for 2022. This label acknowledges the company's dedication towards fostering an environment with a corporate culture of respect, commitment, innovation, solidarity and pride of belonging, amongst its employees. According to the company's results, 86% of the employees confirmed "the company is a great workplace", largely above the national average. In the last couple of years, the company succeeded in creating a policy that supports a vibrant and diverse workforce of highly skilled people who work together to deliver the best products in Morocco and beyond.

"Best Places to Work" is an international certification program considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees, and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Naoufel Jellal, the Managing Director of the company states: "The Best Place to Work certification makes us very proud. It clearly shows that our best practices of governance and transparency have led to a high engagement level amongst our employees. Providing our employees with an inclusive environment will continue to be a top priority of ours. Ultimately, they are our greatest asset."

"We are pleased to notice that the engagement of our employees is so high. This is a testimony that the continuous improvement of our HR policies is recognized and contribute to the overall performance," commented Alami Lachkar, HR director of Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès.

About the "Best Places to Work" Program

Best Places to Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyses a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

About "Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès"

Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès is a public limited company listed on the Casablanca stock exchange, a subsidiary of Holmarcom Group. The company is the leading producer and distributor of bottled water in Morocco. Being an international key player, it also operates in sub-Saharan Africa through its subsidiary E.T.E. located in Benin. Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès is recognized to be a Moroccan corporate socially responsible company dedicated to healthy hydration and refreshment, which has supported three generations of Moroccans in their daily lives through its emblematic brands. For nearly 90 years, the company has been continuously innovating to offer superior quality products, according to strict international standards.

The group is committed to sustainable and responsible growth, and has made reducing its environmental footprint a priority at the heart of its corporate mission. Among the initiatives, Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès is a member of the United Nations "Global Compact" agreement, to which it reports each year on the progress made in terms of contributing to the global objectives of sustainable development. The company has also been awarded the CSR award from the CGEM since 2017.

www.oulmes.ma

