Les Schwab Reaches Major Milestone With 500th Location Opening

BEND, Ore., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Schwab Tire Centers marked a major milestone, one 70 years in the making, over the weekend. The company celebrated the grand opening of its 500th location, which is in West Jordan, UT. The newest Les Schwab Tire Center is now open at 5796 W 7800 St.

Les Schwab is bringing its world-class customer service and one-of-a-kind commitment to community to another location in Utah so West Jordan residents have a one-stop shop for ensuring their vehicles are road ready.

"For almost 70 years, Les Schwab has had a single-minded focus on service," said John Robertson, Les Schwab's president of store operations. "The cornerstone of our growth is our unwavering commitment to our customers, and we're grateful for the warm welcome we've received in each hometown on the way to our 500th location."

To celebrate location #500, Les Schwab is inviting customers to enter to win a $500 Les Schwab product & service gift certificate. Customers can enter and find Official Rules at lesschwab.com/500 until June 20.

Les Schwab started as a small shop in Prineville, Oregon, back in 1952, and built a reputation for putting customers first with an emphasis on service and safety. While some tire shops just sell tires, Les Schwab understands it takes more than good traction to help keep customers safe on the road. Les Schwab offers brake services, alignment, shocks and more – all so you can stop and steer when it matters most.

"At Les Schwab, we've built our reputation on putting customers first," said Jeremy Jones, Les Schwab's West Jordan store manager. "That's why when it comes to your safety, we go beyond what other tire retailers offer – we won't leave the job half done."

###

About Les Schwab Tire Centers

Les Schwab Tire Centers ( www.lesschwab.com ) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today. In fact, it's a driving factor in why Les Schwab has been ranked #1 in Customer Service for Aftermarket Tire Replacement by JD Power for two years in a row. The company has also been recognized with awards from the Rotary Club of Portland's Oregon Ethics in Business Award, to the Fresno Bee's People's Choice Award (2018 and 2019), and from the Northern Idaho Better Business Bureau's Integrity Counts Award to the Oregonian's Top Workplaces Award (2012-2018).

SOURCE Les Schwab Tire Center

Related Links

https://www.lesschwab.com/500

