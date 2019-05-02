Les Soirées des Arts: Program 5 returns with new performances by a few Cirque du Soleil Artists

MIAMI, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13th, LaddMiami brings you Les Soirees des Arts: Program 5, where 10 acts will hypnotize audiences with their circus style talents! In this fifth show, Les Ailes du Desir will be having Silks, Contortion, Straps, Theater, Dance & MORE! Miami's own Cirque du Soleil professionals and up-and-coming artists will dazzle audiences with their newest creations of circus style artistry. For ONLY $10, you can come out and be amazed while supporting our local circus and performing arts communities as these artists present their touching, poetic, and innovative new pieces in this inspiring intimate & family friendly series! Limited tickets available!

Date: Monday, May 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Les Ailes du Desir. 1395 NW 22nd Street. Miami, FL 33142

About LADD

Les Ailes du Desir (LADD) offers an array of circus & related disciplines, including ground & aerial classes, dance, gymnastics, & general fitness classes. Our classes are for everyone—from the curious beginner, to the practicing professional, for both children and adults! Circus is a fun form of fitness and performing art for anyone. With top of the line instructors and a huge studio space, LADD is your one-stop destination for all things circus and unique performances. LADD also offers Talent management & event management services.

