Les Soirées des Arts returns with a new performance

On February 25th, Ladd brings Les Soirees des Arts Program 4, where 10 acts will present the best of contemporary circus. In this fourth show, Les Ailes du Desir will having Juggling, Contortion, Straps, and Theater. Miami's own professional and up-and-coming artists will dazzle audiences in their newest creations of circus, acrobatics, dance, theater, and more. Support our local circus and performing arts communities as these artists present their touching, poetic, and innovative new pieces in this inspiring series!

Date: Monday, February 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Les Ailes du Desir. 1395 NW 22nd Street. Miami, FL 33142

About LADD

Les Ailes du Desir (LADD) offers an array of circus and related disciplines, including ground and aerial classes, dance, gymnastics, and general fitness classes. Our classes are for everyone—from the curious beginner, to the practicing professional, for both children and adults! Circus is a fun form of fitness and performing art for anyone. With top of the line instructors and a huge studio space, LADD is your one-stop destination for all things circus and unique performances. LADD also offers Talent management & event management services.

Les Ailes du Désir seeks to develop a prestigious institution, providing Miami with a range of versatile and unique talents in circus art. Contemporary circus has developed exponentially throughout the world while South Florida's performing arts scene has experienced minimal growth compared to that of other major cities. Our mission is to develop circus art in South Florida, dedicated to the education and training of young and professional circus artists. Our organization strives to inspire our community.

