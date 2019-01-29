Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC., Named As 2019 Chair of Autism Speaks Walk Arizona In Association with S.A.R.R.C

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies is honored to announce Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC., has been named the 2019 Chair of Autism Speaks Walk Arizona in Association with S.A.R.R.C. As steadfast allies of Autism Speaks and S.A.R.R.C., MC Companies couldn't be more excited about this incredible opportunity and honor.

The Autism Speaks Walk is the largest autism fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. In Arizona Autism Speaks has partnered with Southwestern Autism Research & Resource Center, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. Each year the event draws over 15,000 people to Tempe Beach Park who gather with the single goal of bettering the lives of those impacted by autism.

Having lead MC Residential for 20 years, Lesley Brice is a renowned leader within the Multihousing Industry and sits on the Arizona Multihousing Associations Board of Directors as Chairman Emeritus. When asked why she wanted to be the 2019 Walk Chair, she said the answer was simple, "Giving back is the backbone of our company, and so many residents in our 10,000 apartment homes have been affected by autism in their families, coworkers and friends."

MC Companies has been dedicated advocates of the Autism Speaks Walk Arizona and S.A.R.R.C. for many years, with MC Companies Principal Ken McElroy serving as the walk chair in 2015 and 2016. "It was a great honor and incredible experience to chair the walk two-years in a row," says McElroy. "Those walks generated just under 2 million dollars for Autism Speaks and S.A.R.R.C – with over $200,000 of that total being raised by MC Companies."

An event as large as the Autism Speaks Walk Arizona in Association with S.A.R.R.C. cannot be pulled off without a strong team, which is one Lesley Brice's specialties. "We have gathered some of the most motivated and talented people in the Valley to our committees. Without these people volunteering their time and experience the walk just wouldn't be possible." Brice also places a premium on the value of partnership programs. "Another critical element of this walks success are partnerships, such as the partnership we have developed with the Arizona Multihousing Association. These guys have jumped into supporting this cause with both feet, created their own committee and contribute all year long with fundraising, event planning and so much more. These types of partnerships are invaluable."

The 2019 Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with S.A.R.R.C. will be held at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, October 27th. Register you and your team for the walk and find out how you can get involved at the Autism Speaks Walk Arizona website.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Autism Speaks Walk: Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest autism fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. Powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives, and supporters, the funds raised help ensure people of all abilities have access to the tools needed to lead 'their best lives'.

S.A.R.R.C.: Established in 1997, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to autism research, education, evidence-based treatment, and community outreach. We are one of the only autism organizations in the world that provides a lifetime of services for individuals and their families while also conducting cutting edge research.

Arizona Multi-housing Association: Founded over 50 years ago, the Arizona Multihousing Association is the statewide trade association for the apartment industry, representing more than 2,000 members in legislative, legal and regulatory matters. The AMA provides services, products, educational programs and networking opportunities to promote ethical, quality rental housing throughout Arizona.

