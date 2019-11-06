Leslie Baumann, M.D. Joins Skin and Cancer Associates!

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin & Cancer Associates (SCA), the first dermatology practice management group in Florida, is excited to announce the dermatology practice and research institute of Dr. Leslie Baumann - Baumann Cosmetic Research Institute (BCRI) - joined the SCA team on October 21st, 2019.

BCRI specializes in skincare, injectables such as botulinum toxins and dermal fillers, and other aesthetic procedures and will continue to be led by Dr. Leslie Baumann and her team of dermatologists, physician assistants and aestheticians.

"We decided to merge our practice with Skin and Cancer Associates to enhance our research subject recruiting abilities and collaborate with our SCA colleagues to offer state of the art dermatologic care," said Dr. Baumann. "Our practice will continue to offer excellent advice on skincare. The merger with SCA allows us to focus on what is most important to us; the science and artistry of facial rejuvenation."

"We have managed dermatology practices since 1971 when dermatologists like Dr. Richard Greene and Joel Wilentz first realized combining their administrative activities would allow them to focus on patient care. In the past 4 decades, SCA has grown to manage over 40 dermatology locations. We are very selective about which practices we add to our management group and are thrilled to add Dr. Leslie Baumann, an internationally respected dermatologist, researcher and author to our esteemed team of dermatologists," said Reuven Porges, M.D., CEO of SCA.

Dr. Baumann further commented: "Over the last 5 years my dermatology practice has grown to 7 providers and a multitude of clinical research trials. I needed to call on the largest, highest quality organization in order to stay current on the latest science and technologies. I interviewed 7 different dermatology management groups to decide who would be the best option. SCA has the most years of practice management experience in our area and I felt they were the best choice to help me maintain the high level of customer service and quality care my patients are accustomed to."

About Skin and Cancer Associates

Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Miami, Florida area, SCA is a partnership of over 30 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through approximately 50 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

