CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie Weitman is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of her outstanding contributions and 25 years of Excellence in the field of Exhibition and Trade Show Services.

3D Exhibits, Inc. provides, "exhibit design, fabrication, and management services in the United States and internationally." The company offers innovative methods in implementing strategic consulting, design, creative planning and project management.

Having gathered over twenty five years of experience in the field of Exhibition, Weitman currently serves as the Senior Account Executive at 3D Exhibits. Having established herself as a prominent professional in the field, throughout her career Weitman has attained extensive expertise in the areas of trade show, tracking, and all other exhibition services. Additionally, Weitman's expertise lies in the areas of designing and building environments that inform the company clients' stories. In this capacity, Weitman works with her clients in order to facilitate a creative, solution finding environment to any problem.

Over the course of her career, Weitman has found that, "the evaluation and justification of their trade show spend and tracking interactions" is an essential tool in assisting the lead system which, "provides detailed information about product interest, lead qualification, and marketing information that can be translated into charts for ease of communication with upper management."

Early in her career, Weitman attained her Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in Marketing and Advertising from Ohio State University.

When she is not working, Weitman volunteers to help feed the homeless in her community, and enjoys hiking, gardening and watching movies.

Weitman dedicates this recognition to her three sons: Alex, Jake and Zach.

For more information, visit www.3DExhibits.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

