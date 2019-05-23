Leslie's Offers Expert Tips For Summer Pool Safety

PHOENIX, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend will see backyard and community pools open nationwide, and Leslie's, the world's largest pool supply, service and repair company, offers ways to keep America's more than 14 million residential swimming pools safe this summer.

The company breaks down pool safety into three key areas: learning to swim, securing pool areas and maintaining healthy water.

Learn to swim: A national survey by the American Red Cross found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or lack basic swim safety skills. To address this challenge, this summer Leslie's will donate a portion of proceeds from pool safety product sales to prominent and nationally recognized swimming organizations to provide thousands of swim lessons for children in communities nationwide.

Enroll yourself or your child in swimming lessons to build lifelong confidence in water.

Don't allow running, dunking or rough play in the pool area.

Swim with a friend who can help in case of emergency.

Watch children at all times while they are in or around the pool.

Secure the area: According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 150 children younger than 15 drowned in pools and spas last summer.

Install and maintain safety fences with locking gates surrounding the pool.

Block and secure pool entry access points such as ladders and stairs.

Use a safety cover or net to prevent pool access when the pool is not in use.

Use a pool alarm to alert you when the surface of the pool has been disturbed.

Regularly inspect pool fences, gates, locks and latches for needed repairs.

Secure access points from the home, such as exterior doors and windows – don't forget about pet doors.

Maintain healthy water: The Centers for Disease Control says that thousands of recreational water-associated disease outbreaks are reported each year.

Test pool water regularly (Leslie's offers free, expert water testing at all of its 900+ locations to ensure the chemical balance is safe for swimming).

Test water at home between in-store tests.

Follow required filter time and flow, keep skimmer baskets and pumps clean, and check filter media to ensure proper filtration.

"A pool is a wonderful place for recreation, exercise and entertaining, but safety is key," said Leslie's President and CEO Steve Ortega. "At Leslie's, we are committed to promoting safe, healthy pools through our free water testing services and our partnerships with organizations like the USA Swimming Foundation to help fund swimming lessons in our communities."

For more information about pool safety, pool safety products and Leslie's locations, go to www.lesliespool.com.

About Leslie's Poolmart Inc.

Founded in 1963, Phoenix-based Leslie's Poolmart Inc. is the world's largest specialty retailer of swimming pool and spa chemicals, pool cleaners, pool equipment, cleaning accessories and pool toys and floats. Leslie's owns and operates more than 950 stores in 36 states and offers free, on-site water testing, expert advice on pool maintenance and free in-store labor on repairs. The company is committed to pool and water safety, and partners with nationally recognized organizations, giving a portion of sales of its pool safety products to provide swimming lessons in communities where it has locations. Leslie's is proud to sponsor several organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, City of Hope, Big Brothers Big Sisters, local YMCAs and other local charities. For more information, go to www.lesliespool.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Pam Hughes

SPM Communications

817-329-3257

pam@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE Leslie's Poolmart Inc.

Related Links

https://www.lesliespool.com/

