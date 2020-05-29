Less Cancer Hosts 8th Annual Bicycle Ride Virtually

RYE, N.H., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Less Cancer bike ride has gone virtual on June 6 and 7 with riders selecting their preferred ride length—15, 33 or 64 miles. Called the "Alone but Together Bike Ride," riders are riding solo in their hometowns to help the cause of cancer prevention.

"We're getting people all over the country riding with this us this year," said Less Cancer Founder and President Bill Couzens. "I love the spirit of the biking community."

"When I founded this organization it was to minimize the suffering that can come with cancer by preventing this wicked disease. After many years of educating the public, we understand that education and policy often can address more than 50 percent of preventable cancers."

Proceeds from this ride go to Less Cancer programming for continuing medical education in cancer prevention for physicians, nurses and public health professionals. Less Cancer founded and annually produces the National Cancer Prevention Workshop in Washington D.C. The University of Virginia School of Medicine provides Continuing Medical Education credits at the event.

Registration for virtual riders is $25. More information for riders and donors can be found at https://www.pledgereg.com/less-cancer-bike-ride or www.lesscancer.org.

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

SOURCE Less Cancer

