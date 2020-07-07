Less Lethal Ammunition Market Size Worth $1.21 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global less lethal ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The rapidly rising incidences of political disputes and civil disorder are expected to drive the demand for less lethal ammunition from law enforcement agencies across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

Launchers weapon type segment is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period owing to continuous launch of advanced and highly effective 40 mm caliber less-lethal ammunition

Law Enforcement segment dominated the overall market for less-lethal ammunition with 58.61% revenue share in 2019 due to high demand for execution of riot control operations without causing fatalities

Rubber bullet segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period on account its high effectiveness in crowd control operation without causing fatal injuries to the people

In 2019, Middle East Africa revenue stood at USD 148.6 million and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period on the high crime rate in the African countries

Key players are employing efforts to gain long-term supply contract from the law enforcement and military agencies across the globe, to gain a competitive edge and gain a strong foothold in the market

Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Less Lethal Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Weapon Type (Shotguns, Launchers), By End Use (Law Enforcement, Military), By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/less-lethal-ammunition-market

Based on the sub-munition concept the top players in the industry have developed highly impactful irritant devices that release loads of irritant sub-munitions from a single projectile. Thus, they assure quick and effective dispersion of irritants without causing any severe injuries. In addition, they do not exhibit the risk of being thrown back like traditional tear gas canisters.

In March 2018, at Enforce Tac, Rheinmetall AG launched an extensive range of pyrotechnic products with high precision, reliability, and safe to handle. The product-line included multi-bang grenades and enhanced performance flash-bang grenades with bottom-top venting technology that leads the explosion away from hand and fingers.

Key industry participants are focusing on developing a comprehensive portfolio with right less-lethal ammunition for every scenario, with effects and ranges varying according to tactical requirements of different user groups including military or police. Moreover, they have developed ammunition that offers high reliability and precision in all climates.

Grand View Research has segmented the global less lethal ammunition market on the basis of weapon type, end use, product, and region:

Less Lethal Ammunition Weapon Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Shotguns



Launchers



Other

Less Lethal Ammunition End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Law Enforcement



Military



Self-defense



Other

Less Lethal Ammunition Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Rubber Bullets



Bean Bag Rounds



Polyethylene/Plastic Bullets



OC/CS & Smoke Munitions



Flash Bag Rounds



Paintballs



Other

Less Lethal Ammunition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





Singapore



Central & South America (CSA)

Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) List of Key Players in Less Lethal Ammunition Market

Combined Systems, Inc.



Lightfield Ammunition Corporation



Federal Ammunition



Nonlethal Technologies, Inc.



The Safariland Group



Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc.



Mace Security International, Inc.



Sage Control Ordnance, Inc.



Security Devices International, Inc.



Winchester Ammunition



Chemring Group PLC



Rheinmetall AG



Verney-Carron SA



Brenneke Ammunition GmbH



Trust Eibarres SA

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.