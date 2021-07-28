Less Politics, More Action -- American Pediatric Surgical Association Releases Video Addressing Gun Violence Education

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pediatric Surgical Association (APSA) held a special session with leading medical experts to highlight and discuss the state of gun violence education and prevention. Developed by the APSA Health Policy and Advocacy Committee, presentations and discussions featured prominent members of the pediatric healthcare community from across the country, including former United States Surgeon General, Dr. Richard Carmona.

"The American Pediatric Surgical Association acknowledges and respects the diverse views on the Second Amendment within our membership and our country. Despite these differences, our membership shares a firm commitment to advancing the health of children," said APSA's Executive Director, Dr. Thomas Tracy on behalf of the APSA Board of Governors.

"Today, the United States faces a massive gun violence crisis. The toll exacted on patients, families, and communities becomes more evident within our pediatric trauma bays each day. With nearly 40,000 deaths and 200,000 injuries each year, the short- and long-term impact of violence is unraveling the tapestry that binds us as a nation. Devastation cannot be normalized. The only solution to this public health emergency is less politics and more action," says APSA President, Dr. Edward M. Barksdale, Jr.

Throughout presentations and discussions within the session, a variety of medical experts presented realistic and proven strategies to improve risk screening in hospitals, physician offices, and schools in order to curb firearm violence. The panel calls for action to reduce the incidence of the nearly continuous, tragic events and a unification of the gun violence prevention efforts emerging across physician and professional societies around the country.

A recording of the session is available at apsapedsug.org/gun-violence.

Founded in 1970, the American Pediatric Surgical Association is internationally recognized as a world leader in pediatric care. The organization's primary goals are to improve access to quality healthcare, shape the national healthcare agenda, and promote diversity and inclusion within the specialty. To learn more about APSA, its mission, and membership, visit apsapedsurg.org or follow @APSAsurgeons on social media.

For more information on this story, contact Dr. Thomas Tracy at [email protected].

