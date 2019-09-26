Less than One Week Until Recovery Unplugged and B-RAiN Roll Out for the It Takes A Village Tour

Supporting B-RAiN will be a collection of the most innovative and explosive hip-hop artists on the scene, including Colicchie, REM ONE, Joe Nester and KC Makes Music. In addition to their incredible talent and passion, these artists are bound together by their experiences with addiction. They're hitting the road to tell their stories and help others find their way to recovery and a better tomorrow.

"This tour represents more than just me, more than just the music," says B-RAiN. "It represents how it takes the help of so many to get and stay clean. There have been so many people along my journey in recovery without whom I probably wouldn't be here. This tour, I hope, will represent that when we lift others up and support each other, we can accomplish so much more than we ever imagined."

The It Takes A Village Tour will kick off on October 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL and continue for nearly a month throughout the country, ending in Fairfield, CT on October 26th. Check out the full list of dates. We are sponsoring the event in partnership with non-profit Glorious Recovery Foundation and Project Big. The tour is part of Recovery Unplugged's ongoing commitment to promoting recovery and sober living through music. Catch it when it comes through your area.

About B-RAiN

B-RAiN grew up in College Park, MD, raised by a single mother while his father was battling addiction. By the age of 12, B-RAiN's father was homeless, and he was kicked out of multiple schools for fighting, truancy and using drugs. When he was 18, he got locked up and served two years in prison. While he was in jail, his father suffered a fatal overdose, an event that changed his outlook forever. He was eventually released to a long-term treatment center, after which he was able to stay clean.

B-RAiN was able to start a life in recovery in Baltimore where he continues to receive help from others in a 12-Step fellowship. Over the past 12 years, he has maintained his recovery by working the 12 Steps. He now has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters to whom he is able to be a loving husband and father. B-RAiN now creates music with the hopes of inspiring others to follow their dreams, whatever they may be.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help clients heal from substance use disorder. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, comprehensive behavioral rehab and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused therapies, Recovery Unplugged is the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our treatment model. Recovery Unplugged offers a full continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients more readily embrace treatment and recovery. We offer multiple locations across the country, and long-term success rates at more than four times the national average.

