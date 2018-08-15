Lessem, Newstat & Tooson, LLP Represents Los Angeles World Airports Police Department Employee in Discrimination, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

As stated in the lawsuit, our client, Lieutenant Marlo Richardson an 18-year veteran of the department, states she had been subjected to gender and race discrimination, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and a hostile work environment since Chief Maggard joined the LAWAPD in 2016, and that Ms. Richardson was ultimately wrongfully terminated in February 2018. The lawsuit also notes that at least 11 lieutenants, commanding officers, and sergeants of African American descent have been terminated, fired, or subjected to adverse employment action under Maggard's leadership.

The core of the lawsuit's claims allege that Richardson's termination was not based on her purported failure to comply with department policy, but rather the systemic discriminatory environment in the department under Maggard's leadership. The lawsuit further notes that the pattern of discriminatory conduct was evidenced by a double standard of discipline against African American officers for alleged misconduct that would not have resulted in terminations or disciplinary action had officers been of a different race or ethnicity.

Partners Jeremy Lessem and Jamal Tooson serve as co-counsel with Civil Rights Attorney V. James DeSimone in the case and are intent on leveraging their insight as seasoned trial lawyers to protect the rights of Ms. Richardson and fight for justice.

