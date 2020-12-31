Lessons from 2020 as the New Year Begins

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone the world over is anxious to turn the page on 2020, but flipping a page on a calendar is not all of a sudden going to make our lives better. It's not a magic moment, but it is a transition moment, not only from 2020 to 2021, but from a year filled with fear and anxiety to a year with more healing and recovery. How will people reset their lives after the pandemic?

Rabbi Daniel Cohen Christmas lunch served at Pacific House, a homeless shelter in Stamford, CT

Popular motivator, inspirational speaker and author, Rabbi Daniel Cohen, says, "It's important to take a moment to ask yourself this question: What are the blessings you've seen despite all the challenges that we've experienced? What do you want to retain from 2020? What do we want to bring forward?"

Through every struggle, there is a strengthening of the spirit and an opportunity.

Challenge: Ask yourself and write down your answers to the following questions:

What did I learn though this past year that is important in my life? What made me the happiest in my life, even during this time? What do I hope to retain from 2020? How can I stay focused in 2021 that those silver linings stay a part of our lives.

Everyone learned about the fragility of life in 2020. Now it's time to lead a live that reflects the best of who you are and who you want to be. This is not just about turning the calendar. This is about realizing the gifts that come through difficulties, and then taking those blessings to move forward.

Bring more light into the world. The world can certainly use it. Through the challenges of 2020, 2021 can become a year of great impact. Post photos of impactful good deeds, experiences and Elijah Moments on Rabbi Daniel Cohen's Facebook page here. An Elijah Moment is any act of kindness that inspires others.

About Rabbi Daniel Cohen:

Popular motivator, mentor, and inspirational speaker, Rabbi Daniel Cohen's unique blend of authenticity, humor, wisdom, and insight helps anyone better navigate contemporary society and lead a life of legacy. Rabbi Cohen has served in the rabbinate for over twenty years and is the author of What Will They Say About You When You Are Gone? Creating a Life of Legacy.

