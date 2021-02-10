Lessons Learned at HCSS Solutions Summit: Do More With Less

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, recently held a Solutions Summit: Do More with Less, a two-day virtual seminar packed with insights from thought leaders and industry experts. Forty speakers spoke on how construction firms and contractors can navigate 2021's uncertainties. Attendees received insights to help grow their business, streamline processes, remove paper, and build sustainable competitive advantages.

"We know our industry faces challenges in 2021 because of the political and economic environment, as well as ongoing COVID concerns and construction labor shortages, so we brought together thought leaders to share advice to help businesses improve productivity and reduce costs," said Sara McPherson, Director of Marketing. "We've seen the kind of changes that have helped our customers become more competitive and weather uncertainties, and we want to help others take advantage of the opportunities ahead."

The 2021 Solutions Summit covered topics valuable to the heavy construction industry, including technology, site safety, field data tracking, productivity, and trends. Key takeaways from three of the sessions include:

Efficiency or Effectiveness: Where to Focus Improvements to Double the Productivity of 7 Core Roles at Your Company

Technology should reduce waste of time and effort and enable more success in achieving desired results. Estimators and estimating managers need tools that reduce input time, automate repetitive work, and establish problem-finding processes for faster bid reviews. Foremen and project managers need clear processes for field data to flow to and from the office and improve their workflow. Construction support—safety managers and equipment managers—need better data gathering and empowerment to act proactively on it to avoid incidents or downtime. Finally, executives need full project lifecycle visibility to make better decisions.

The Single Most Important Way to Get More Reliable Field Data

The short answer: ease of use. Getting field adoption on initiatives to gather better data from the field, especially in companies with working foremen, requires tech that demands less of their time, not more, and is simple to use.

Massively Reduce Costs by Tracking & Controlling Them in Real-Time

Having daily job costing for labor, materials, subs, equipment, and trucking allows foremen, superintendents, and project managers to have immediate conversations about what went wrong, do a root cause analysis, and make a change to the plan for the next day, catching things that would be difficult to correct with weekly or less frequent reconciliation.

Other topics from the Solutions Summit: Do More With Less included:

Construction Transportation Market & What's Ahead for Infrastructure with the Biden Administration

Bid More Competitively Without Sacrificing Profit Margin

5 Tips to Keep Field & Office In Sync and Reduce Rework

Make Million Dollar Saves with the Same Tech Investment

The Simple Magic of Planning Ahead: Equipping Foremen to Do More Tomorrow

5 Inefficiencies Industry Leaders are Shaving Away with Cutting-Edge Drone Technology

Your Guide for Turning Safety into a Competitive Hiring & Retention Tool

Setting Equipment Rates: Get the Most from Your Fleet

To see more about the Solutions Summit, including presentations from all sessions and follow-up content that dives deeper into some of the key topics, visit https://www.hcss.com/solutions-summit/.

