Leste Group welcomes Rodrigo Machado as Managing Director of US Real Estate

MIAMI, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leste Group is pleased to announce that Rodrigo Machado has joined its team as Managing Director of US Real Estate. Mr. Machado joined in May 2020 and will be focused on further expanding Leste Group's Real Estate investments business across the USA, in addition to overseeing Leste Group's existing investments in the Multifamily, Single Family Homes for Rental, Hospitality and Healthcare sectors.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Rodrigo. His extensive real estate investment experience across both Brazilian and US markets makes him the ideal candidate to lead the expansion of our real estate platform," notes Stephan de Sabrit, Head of Leste Credit and Real Estate departments & Partner at Leste Group.

Over the course of his 25-year career, which includes structuring the first ever REIT in Brazil, Mr. Machado has served in multiple leadership roles. At Brazilian Finance and Real Estate group he developed and was involved in real estate investment funds with assets over R$ 8 billion. He then rose to be Managing Partner of XP Investimentos, the largest independent investment platform, where he was responsible for numerous real estate funds with assets over R$ 4.5 billion. Prior to joining Leste Group, Mr. Machado founded Read Invest, an investment boutique providing financial solutions to investors seeking real estate investment opportunities in both Brazil and in the US.

For 14 years, Mr. Machado also served as the coordinator for forums, commissions and consultative groups in ANBIMA – the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities, SECOVI-SP – the Construction Industry Syndicate of the State of SP, and B3 - Stock Exchange. These 3 forums brought together the Real Estate Funds and Securitization industry of Brazil.

Mr. Machado studied Accounting Sciences at Universidade de Brasilia - UNB, and served as a guest professor for a variety of graduate and post graduate courses in real estate business at INSPER, Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV (executive education programs), and Universidade de São Paulo - USP.

About Leste Group

Leste Group is a market leading alternative investments platform focused on delivering consistent and superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors. Our bespoke investment solutions span the globe and utilize a wide range of strategies covering public markets, private equity, real estate, structured credit and litigation finance.

Please review our website – www.leste.com – for complete disclosures, or contact us on [email protected].

SOURCE Leste Group

Related Links

http://www.leste.com

