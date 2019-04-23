Let P.F. Chang's Help Tell Your Mom, Dad, Or Grad That They Are All That & Dim Sum

Make sure to head to P.F. Chang's Facebook and Twitter pages between April 26th through May 6th to comment on your favorite made-from-scratch dish made by your mom for a chance to win a P.F. Chang's gift card to take her out for Mother's Day! For official sweepstakes rules visit www.pfchangs.com /info/sweepstake-rules.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

