Let P.F. Chang's Help Tell Your Mom, Dad, Or Grad That They Are All That & Dim Sum
Apr 23, 2019, 13:38 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This season P.F. Chang's is offering multiple ways to celebrate the best things in life: Moms, Dads, and Grads. Share good fortune for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduations with a P.F. Chang's gift card purchased in-restaurant or online and receive a $10 bonus reward with every $50 purchase made between April 24th and June 19th. Bonus reward is available for use June 20th through July 31st. New e-gift cards are available at pfchangs.com to make gift giving even easier.
With Mother's Day right around the corner, treat the greatest lady you know to bold, Asian-inspired flavors and fresh, handcrafted cocktails at P.F. Chang's where she will get a free mini dessert with any entrée purchase, plus an offer for a free appetizer or full-size dessert on her next visit. Equally as deserving, Dads celebrating at P.F. Chang's on Father's Day will get a free P.F. Chang's branded beer bottle opener, plus an offer for a free Street Fare or Dim Sum on his next visit.
Make sure to head to P.F. Chang's Facebook and Twitter pages between April 26th through May 6th to comment on your favorite made-from-scratch dish made by your mom for a chance to win a P.F. Chang's gift card to take her out for Mother's Day! For official sweepstakes rules visit www.pfchangs.com /info/sweepstake-rules.
About P.F. Chang's
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.
SOURCE P.F. Chang's
Share this article