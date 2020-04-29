Let the Bidding Begin: Dishing Out Relief Auction to Benefit Texas Restaurants

The auction will consist of exclusive chef and food experiences, gift certificates, products, memorabilia, and much more. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the TX Restaurant Relief Fund, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has created a challenge of catastrophic magnitude for the restaurant industry. In Texas, the pandemic has caused 688,000 job losses, $80B in lost sales revenue, and caused 34% of Texas' 50,000 restaurants to close since March 15.

"Our team is working hard to put critical funds directly into the hands of the Texas restaurant communities' most vulnerable population, independent restaurant owners, which in turn will help to save the jobs of the workers they employ," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, TRA President and CEO. "Restaurants in Texas are facing a catastrophe unlike we've ever seen. We are inspired by their determination and appreciate the support from our partners as we work to save restaurants."

The auction is open to everyone – industry and the general public – and will also accept direct donations. The online auction can be seen at DishingOutRelief.com.

The bidding will begin Wednesday, April 29, at midnight and will end on Wednesday, May 6, at midnight. Items up for bidding range in price from $25 to $20,000. Items up for bidding include:

Wolfgang Puck autographed chef jacket

5 course private dinner for 10 by Chef Stephan Pyles

Courtside Dallas Mavericks tickets and photo with player

Dinner party for 10 with Chef Kent Rathbun at private residence

at private residence Front Burner home dinner party experience with Chefs from Ida Claire , Mexican Sugar and Whiskey Cake

, Mexican Sugar and Whiskey Cake A year's supply of Vital Farms Eggs

Lucchese Bootmaker gift card for $500

A private in-home wine tasting presented by Court of Master Sommelier Certified Professional

Tickets to sporting events

Gift Cards

Much more

"This is a cause that hits really close to home for me," said Donna Tanner, co-founder of Lux214 Media Group and an executive in the restaurant industry in Texas for more than 30 years. "When the opportunity presented itself for our firm to help, we jumped at the chance. The money raised in this auction is going to pump some much-needed life into a multi-billion-dollar industry in Texas that desperately needs it."

TRA has set a goal to raise a minimum of $10 million for the fund and Lux214 Media group hopes that this auction will help them reach that goal and support as many of Texas' independently owned restaurants as possible. The objective is to provide immediate relief by getting the money to restaurants quickly.

"It is critical that people from all across Texas come together in solidarity to help in this time of crisis," said Chef Stephan Pyles. "It is not only crucial for the economy in our great state, but for our culture. The funds we raise from this auction will make a significant impact on saving the restaurant industry in Texas, and by doing so, will be saving our culture and unique traditions."

What: Online auction to benefit the TRA Restaurant Relief Fund

When: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at midnight to Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at midnight

Hashtags: #DishingOutRelief and #TXRestaurantReliefFund

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, The Texas Restaurant Association Relief Fund was established through the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on the education and development of Texas' restaurant industry workforce.

The mission of the Texas Restaurant Association Relief Fund is to provide immediate financial relief to Texas' independent restaurateurs with funds designed to save employee jobs. For more information, go to www.txrestaurant.org or click here for more on the TRA Restaurant Relief Fund.

Lux214 Media Group is a digital marketing firm providing public relations, social media, events, website development, SEO, and email marketing to businesses. Our team uses inspired thinking and innovative solutions to communicate your brand across multiple marketing channels to reach customers and drive sales. Go to www.lux214.com for more information.

