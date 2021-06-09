Let the World Understand Beijing: Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing Starts Again

Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing has so far rolled out eight themed tours in a line to carry out people-to-people and cultural exchanges for learning mutually from each other, attracting over 100 former political leaders, national think-tank scholars, media professionals, as well as well-known directors, photographers, bloggers and Internet celebrities from 44 countries along the Belt and Road. The 2021 Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing has invited foreign influencers to take a tour themed on a centurial journey of progress. Focusing on topics like history, culture, scientific and technological innovation and eco-environment, the participants will pay visits to multiple sites in Beijing and conduct interviews to experience new developments of the city.

Liu Xiaolong, Member of the Editorial Board of China Media Group, said that, as the national flagship media, China Media Group is committed to better telling Chinese stories and spreading the Chinese voice to present true, multidimensional and panoramic views of China. The 2021 Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing being launched is such a nice case for telling the stories and presenting new images of China in a lively way. We welcome more of our friends from abroad to visit China because only after you've experienced China in person can you have a real and full picture of the country.

Xu Hejian, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and Director of the Information Office of Beijing Municipality, noted in his speech that other than being China's political and cultural center, Beijing is also a center for international exchanges and scientific and technological innovation. Beijing has undergone earthshattering changes and experienced turbulent times in the past. It has been witness to extraordinary events in history, made numerous brilliant achievements, and transformed itself into a modern international metropolis with a wide influence. It is a shining example of China's current high-quality development. The Silk Road Rediscovery Tour of Beijing, initiated by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and CRI Online of China Media Group, has become an important brand to spread Chinese culture, forge people-to-people connections and promote mutual understanding and respect of different civilizations. Moreover, it has consolidated the bases of public opinion and human culture for the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative. He hoped all participating influencers will share heart-warming stories about Beijing that showcase the latest images of the city that is beautiful and charming.

Fan Jianping, President and Editor-in-Chief of CRI Online, in a welcome speech said that, over the past 22 years since it was founded, CRI Online has remained committed to acting as a media bridge to promote exchanges and mutual trust between Chinese and foreign media and audiences. It does this through various information services and inspiring exchange activities. All participants during this tour will be able to appreciate the unique charm of Beijing, and experience the achievements made in Beijing and across China over the past century. They will also feel the happiness and well-being shared by the Chinese people.

Yann Debelle de Montby, Member of Advisory Committee of UNESCO International Center for Creativity and Sustainable Development, delivered a speech on behalf of the foreign influencers in participation. He said that Beijing is one of the most attractive cities in China. To him, Beijing represents the "peak" of Chinese culture, and is an inspiring place where the past and the future meet.

British video blogger Lee John Barrett, along with his son Oliver Joshua Barrett, has created the "Barrett" online video series which has now 1,625,000 followers worldwide. They hope to use their videos to show people the true images of China and help Westerners get a better understanding of China.

The commencement ceremony for this tour was held at the front square of the Beijing Wangfujing Department Store. After the ceremony, the foreign influencers visited the Internet famous site Wangfujing Heping Guoju, where they immersed themselves in experiencing what Beijing was like in the early 20th century.

In the next few days, the online influencers will visit a number of other sites, including venues for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, Beijing Municipal Administrative Center, E-Town Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zhongguancun National Innovation Demonstration Zone, Beijing Fun, Yangmeizhu Xiejie, "Guangyi Plus" Public Cultural Center, etc. The itinerary will allow participants to experience the blending of ancient and modern styles as well as the contentment of local residents in Beijing. Through their words and lenses, the foreign influencers will record and share impressive stories during the tour and present new images of Beijing to the world.

SOURCE CRI Online