Letco Medical, L.L.C. Announces Exclusive Partnership with Sweetgrass GxP Group, L.L.C. to Launch Regulatory Solutions Program for Compounding Pharmacies

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Letco Medical, L.L.C. ("Letco"), a leading supplier of quality compounding pharmacy products, supplies and equipment, in exclusive partnership with Sweetgrass GxP, a leader in providing regulatory services for compounding pharmacies, announces the launch of Letco's Regulatory Solutions Program. This program establishes a new industry benchmark for delivery of high quality regulatory services with exceptional price points. As an introductory offer, for the remainder of 2018, Letco customers may enjoy a 20% discount off all services offered as part of this exciting new program.

Erik Tosh, Letco's VP of Professional Services, said, "Letco is excited to partner with Sweetgrass GxP, a best-in-class regulatory services firm, to bring another innovative program to the marketplace that squarely addresses the critical compliance needs of compounding pharmacies. Additionally, we have thoroughly market-tested our new offerings with great success and believe the quality of the services and pricing cannot be matched."

Letco's Regulatory Services Program offers both 503A and 503B pharmacies a wide range of services, including but not limited to:

USP<795>, <797>, <800> Compliance and Readiness Assessments

USP<795>, <797>, <800> Customizable SOP Libraries

Associate Training Programs Tailored for each Pharmacy

503A and 503B Start-up and Expansion Support

Start-up and Expansion Support 503B Outsourcing Compliance and Quality Assurance

Outsourcing Compliance and Quality Assurance Mitigation and Remediation Services (FDA, DEA, State Boards of Pharmacy, etc.)

Paul Eichholz, Managing Partner of Sweetgrass GxP, said, "The compounding market's need for enhanced and proactive regulatory services continues to grow and fits perfectly with Sweetgrass GxP's mission of developing long lasting customer relationships to remediate issues before regulatory agencies take action. We are proud to be the exclusive partner for Letco and mirror their commitment to delivering quality in all they do for their customers."

Detailed information regarding Letco's new Regulatory Solutions Program can be found by visiting www.letcomedical.com and www.sweetgrassgxp.com.

About Letco Medical, L.L.C.

Letco Medical, L.L.C. ("Letco"), a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Wayne, PA, is the supply partner of choice for profit-conscious compounding pharmacies everywhere. Letco has invested heavily in building a company that can serve the needs of compounding pharmacists today, tomorrow and into the future, with a full line of products and complementary programs and services. With a dedicated focus on the U.S. compounding market, Letco provides a wide and comprehensive portfolio of safe and consistent top-quality chemicals covering a broad range of therapeutic categories, as well as supplies, equipment, capsules, pre-made topical bases and oral delivery vehicles at highly competitive prices.

Since its inception in 1993, Letco has earned and built a reputation as one of the most innovative companies in the compounding industry. Letco is focused on unwavering quality, exemplified by the company's industry-leading quality assurance programs, stringent quality control procedures and unblemished record with the FDA.

About Sweetgrass GxP Group, L.L.C.

Sweetgrass GxP Group, L.L.C. ("Sweetgrass GxP"), a privately held, 100% veteran-owned company headquartered in Tampa, FL, provides Quality consulting services to ensure our valued clients develop and deliver high-quality, safe and effective products to their patients. Our goal is to facilitate the design, implementation and maintenance of Quality systems that produce superior products on a consistent basis, while meeting the myriad compliance requirements of the FDA and other global regulatory bodies.

Sweetgrass GxP's philosophy is to always meet the needs of our clients by delivering Quality services on-time in a professional and practical manner. We believe trust and integrity are integral in the Quality services industry, and the foundation of our client relationships.

Managing Partner, Paul Eichholz, MSJ, has more than 20 years of real-world experience tackling complex GxP-related challenges and issues. As a small firm, Sweetgrass GxP can offer personalized services tailored to your organization's specific needs. Compliance and other challenges in the highly regulated industries of Pharmaceuticals and Compounding Pharmacies are highly complex; let Sweetgrass GxP be your partner in addressing and overcoming those challenges.

