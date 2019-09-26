letkashmirspeak Protest In New York's United Nations Plaza

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 27th, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, over 10,000 people will congregate in Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, E 47th Street, between UN Plaza and 2nd Ave, New York, to stand with Kashmir and end India's occupation.

Organized by World Kashmir Awareness Forum, the crowd will include members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diasporas, human rights activists, celebrities, and other friends of Kashmir. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, will also address the event.

The protest will demand the immediate end of India's human rights atrocities, indefinite curfew, communications blackout and military siege in Kashmir. Organizers are also standing in support of Kashmir's right to self-determination.

On August 5, India unilaterally ended the special autonomous status granted to Jammu and Kashmir in its constitution. What followed was a suffocating lockdown, a communications blackout, and reports of widespread torture, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, molestation of women, and enforced disappearances. On September 27th, as world leaders meet inside, all friends and supporters of Kashmir will be outside making sure the voices of Kashmiris are heard as they enter their 50th day under lockdown. We are demanding the international community pressure India for an immediate end to the curfew and respect human rights of Kashmiris. Among those addressing the protest is Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, who will also focus his General Assembly address on the dire situation in Kashmir.

To follow the event on twitter, Instagram and other social media, please use #letkashmirspeak

Media and Photojournalists are invited to contact the World Kashmir Awareness Forum at drariar@gmail.com or at 301-526-2354

