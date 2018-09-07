Let's Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with "All of Us!"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, San Diego Blood Bank, San Ysidro Health Center, Scripps Research Translational Institute, and UC San Diego Health will host a Spanish All of Us Research Program Facebook Live event on Friday, October 5th, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. PT. Experts from across these institutions will be on hand to take your questions about this landmark research program.

All of Us aims to speed up health research and medical breakthroughs by asking 1 million volunteers to share different types of health and lifestyle information that researchers can use to better understand why people get sick or stay healthy.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. These efforts include building trust among populations historically underrepresented in research. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

"All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

In addition to the Facebook Live event in Spanish on October 5th, 2018, a number of California-based All of Us partners will be participating in community events during Hispanic Heritage Month in the San Diego Area:

To learn more about the program, please visit JoinAllofUs.org/juntos. You can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #JoinAllofUs or #ParticipaEnAllofUs. And be sure to tune in during our Facebook Live to hear our experts talk about precision medicine and the power of volunteering for research.

