Let's Celebrate the Holiday Season with All of Us in New Mexico!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the Holiday Season celebrations, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, UNM College of Population Health, American Association on Health and Disability, The University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability, The Albuquerque Public Library Foundation, Nuestra Salud, New Mexico Community Health Workers Association, and the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, will host the All of Us Research Program's traveling exhibit—the All of Us Journey—from Monday, November 26th until Friday, December 7th, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza Convention Center (401 2nd St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102).

Led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), All of Us is an unprecedented effort to gather genetic, biological, environmental, health and lifestyle data from 1 million or more volunteer participants living in the United States. The program's ultimate goal is to accelerate research and improve health.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. These efforts include building trust among populations historically underrepresented in research. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us.

"All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

"The future of medicine will be treatment and prevention tailored to the individual. But that future will only be realized with the engagement of diverse communities in efforts such as the All of Us Research Program," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

The All of Us Journey is an educational exhibit that tours the country to raise awareness about the program. This version of the Journey includes an onboard mobile enrollment center to enable interested people to join the program, answer surveys and give physical measurements and biosamples.

In addition to its stop in Albuquerque, the All of Us Journey, will be visiting other locations in New Mexico as follows:

12/15/18: Downtown Plaza, Las Cruces, NM

1/10/19: Juan Tabo Library - 3407 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM

1/11/19: True Health New Mexico - 2440 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM

1/12/19: Walgreens - 3400 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM

1/16/19: UNM Smith Plaza, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque , NM

To learn more about the program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/juntos, and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter, to learn about precision medicine and the power of volunteering for research. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #JoinAllofUs.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

