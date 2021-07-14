Let's Get Crazy. Black Tap Celebrates National Ice Cream Month By Giving Fans Across The Country A Chance To Create Their Own CrazyShake®

In order to enter, fans simply have to let their imaginations run wild and then submit their CrazyShake ® milkshake idea via Black Tap's website linked here by 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2021.

"We are so excited to see our fans' creativity shine this summer," says Owner Chris Barish. "Over the years we've had guests share their dream shakes and now we are thrilled to have the chance to bring one lucky fan's creation to life. Nothing is off limits. We want people to think big, think crazy. We've got the expertise to make it happen."

Submissions must include the proposed shake name, shake description including the milkshake base flavor, candy/treats for the frosted rim, toppings, and the creator's name, email and zip code.

Black Tap will select their two favorites and announce the finalists on social media ( @blacktapnyc ) on National Ice Cream Day, July 18, 2021.

From there, it's all about the fan vote. The two finalists will go head-to-head, with voting opportunities via Black Tap's Instagram and Facebook until July 21, 2021. The shake idea with the most votes will become the next CrazyShake® special, and the winning shake maker will get to work directly with a Black Tap master-shaker to perfect their creation before its debut on August 6, 2021.

Follow the excitement of the "The CrazyShake® Challenge" contest on Instagram @ blacktapnyc . To learn more about Black Tap visit www.blacktap.com .

ABOUT BLACK TAP

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Vegan Burger, and the fan-favorite Texan Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're now four-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition for the wagyu beef Greg Norman and the Italian-American inspired Mulberry Street burger. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Churro Choco Taco and the Cookies 'N Cream Supreme. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

