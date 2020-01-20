"Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince" Available Internationally Thanks to Exclusive Television Distribution Rights Secured by Alfred Haber, Inc.

The one-of-a-kind broadcast event features GRAMMY Award-winning artists Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, and Usher; as well as Prince collaborators Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Morris Day and the Time, and Prince protégés Sheila E. and The Revolution. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Prince's artistic vision and brilliance blended funk, dance, rock and other genres of music into art that was, and still is, universally enjoyed and celebrated," commented Haber. "'Let's Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince' will be an incredible mix of both new and legendary talent who gather together to pay tribute to the 'Purple Rain' artist who taught the world how to party like it's 1999."

Prince has more than 40 RIAA certifications, ranging from platinum to diamond. His catalog includes 19 Top 10 singles and five No. 1 hits, including the GRAMMY-winning "Kiss," as well as five chart-topping albums, including the GRAMMY-winning Purple Rain. Prince has garnered seven GRAMMY Awards, and 38 GRAMMY nominations, and he was presented with the Academy's President's Merit Award in 1985. In 2004, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Icon Award at the 2013 Billboard Awards. Releasing nearly 40 studio albums, Prince has solidified his mark as one of the most influential artists of all time. To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE ALFRED HABER COMPANIES

The Alfred Haber Group of Companies – Alfred Haber, Inc., Alfred Haber Distribution, Inc. and Alfred Haber Television, Inc. – together form one of the world's largest distributors of U.S. network annual events and music specials and are leading independent distributors of primetime reality series, specials, and documentaries. We acquire and represent content from a broad list of clients worldwide, including production companies and television broadcasters. For more information about the Alfred Haber companies, please visit www.alfredhaber.com.

SOURCE Alfred Haber, Inc.

Related Links

www.alfredhaber.com

