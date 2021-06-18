HOUSTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

#WeAreDoneDying Tweet this Let's kick off Summer 2021 with FREE COVID-19 vaccinations on Juneteenth Saturday, June 19 Houston, let's celebrate Juneteenth and kick off Summer 2021 with freedom from COVID-19!

WHAT: The NAACP Houston Branch and Dr. Joseph C. Gathe, Jr., M.D. collaborate to offer free Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on a first-come-first-serve basis to students, parents, and guardians in unserved and underserved Houston communities. This event is part of the NAACP Houston Branch's commitment to address community healthcare inequities and help curb the rising COVID-19 infection rate especially among young people ages 12-20. To protect health and safety during this event, masks and social distancing will be encouraged but not required. #WeAreDoneDying



WHEN: Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, 2021

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or while supplies last)



WHERE: Madison High School – 13719 White Heather Drive, Houston (77045)

(Serving students & families from Madison and Westbury high schools and from Lawson, Pershing, and Reagan middle schools)





Worthing High School – 9215 Scott Street, Houston (77051)

(Serving students & families from Worthing High School and from Attucks and Thomas middle schools)



WHO: Carlotta Brown, Principal, Madison High School

Everett Hare, Principal, Worthing High School

Dr. Joseph C. Gathe, Jr., M.D., Chair, NAACP Houston Branch Health Committee & Board Certified Infectious Disease Specialist

Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Chair, NAACP Houston Branch Education Committee & Houston City Council Member, District D

Belinda Everette, Chair, Housing Committee, and Secretary, NAACP Houston Branch



FEATURES: Free Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines while supplies last

Scholarships for rising & graduating seniors to attend a HBCU (Historically Black College/University)

Raffle contests for prizes





About NAACP Houston Branch

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston Branch is to ensure the political, educational, housing, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The Houston Branch is committed to advocating and serving our most vulnerable communities who are experiencing the brunt of food and health insecurities, during this COVD-19 Pandemic.

About Dr. Joseph C. Gathe, Jr., M.D.

Board-certified infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph C. Gathe, Jr., M.D. has been in private practice serving Houston, the community where he was born and raised, since 1986. A fellow in the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Dr. Gathe has expertise in a wide range of infectious-disease problems with a particular focus on those living with HIV. Early in the pandemic, he opened and co-directed one of the largest HIV care units in the world.

