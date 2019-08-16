Let's Move Finds a New Home at WayForth

Let's Move, founded in 2006, offers exceptional move management designed to provide complete home transition and relocation services in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Let's Move has had the privilege of helping over 7,000 clients realize the lifestyles of their dreams. They have been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washingtonian, TD Ameritrade and The Baltimore Sun as leading experts and trusted resources in move management and relocation.

WayForth co-founders, CEO Craig Shealy and CPO Pete Shrock, are excited to partner with Let's Move co-founders McMahon and Pihl. In a joint statement, Shealy and Shrock said, "Joining forces with Kim and Allison and the entire Let's Move team is a no-brainer for WayForth. We're gaining not only their experience and reputation, but also their leadership expertise."

Let's Move's co-founders, who are both becoming equity investors in the business, will also have leadership roles within the organization moving forward. McMahon will become WayForth's COO, and Pihl will be the Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Shealy said, "We are excited to have their whole team joining ours—this is more of a recruiting opportunity than an 'acquisition.' We want them to help us change the industry to better serve our collective clients. Together, we will have more move managers with more experience serving more locations than any other player in the industry."

About Let's Move

Let's Move was founded in Fulton, MD in 2006 to reach the growing needs of individuals transitioning into a new environment. Services include move management, staging, floorplanning, downsizing, unpacking and resettling, and home organization. Let's Move serves residents in the Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and DelMarVa areas.

About WayForth

Founded in 2016, WayForth is the largest full-service provider of total home transition solutions, which is estimated to be a $30 billion market that is growing rapidly and remains highly fragmented. The company helps families solve the logistical, financial and emotional problems that come with major life transitions across all aspects of downsizing and estate management. Wayforth's services include professional move management, estate auctions, clearouts, moving, and financing. For additional information visit www.WayForth.com .

SOURCE WayForth

Related Links

https://www.wayforth.com

