Let's Pee Honest. Women Leak.

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary incontinence is very common among women who have just given birth. However, living with it becomes so uncomfortable that it can limit you in your everyday life. Living with the constant worry of leakage and having to wear sanitary towels every day becomes unbearable - and not mention the thousands of pelvic floor exercises you have to do to reinforce the area ... No new mom has time for that! But those days are over. We have the answer for you, and it's easier than you thought: INNOVO shorts, the weapon for postpartum women.

These comfortable biker shorts are designed to exercise your pelvic area without straining the least. It's as easy as pressing a button, getting into a comfortable position, and in just thirty minutes you do 180 perfect kegels. INNOVO is designed with eight sensors that generate varied pulses to contract all the muscles in your pelvic area. In this way, your muscles are strengthened without causing muscle fatigue. After only four weeks you will notice a difference in your muscles and in the amount of leaks, and after twelve weeks with consistent sessions you will be able to say goodbye to incontinence forever. You will even notice a change in your orgasms. The best thing is that all this is achieved from the comfort of your home, where you can take care of your baby and continue with your day-to-day activities.

With their elastic material and a variety of sizes, these shorts fit women of all ages, adjusting comfortably to the shape of the woman and providing maximum comfort.

Forget about invasive drugs and treatments that only lead to more side effects. INNOVO has everything you need to get rid of urinary incontinence, tackling the problem from the root and without further appointments to the doctor. Get your quality of life back, and say goodbye to leaks.

