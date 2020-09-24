Let's Plant Meat Won Asia's Plant Protein Award

Mr. Smith Taweelerdniti, CEO of Let's Plant Meat shared his startup story in a 10-minute pitch at Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok and live streamed to viewers across the globe. From idea to commercialization in just 12 months, Let's Plant Meat is now selling in more than 150 supermarkets across Thailand and is poised to export to neighboring countries like Indonesia and Singapore.

"Our traction is good, consumers loved our plant-based burger's taste. We have also partnered with Thailand's famous street food franchise "Khiang by Tummour" to offer Kaprow Plant-Meat to all 70 branches in Thailand. We are working hard to be Thailand' number 1 plant-based meat brand," commented Mr. Taweelerdniti.



"We congratulate both teams at DAIZ and Let's Plant Meat for earning the Plant Protein Awards of this Future Food Asia edition. Both companies are paving the way to exciting protein options "made-in-Asia" with a focus on Asian consumers and cuisines. The two winners prove that Asia, a long-time protein importer, will take a central role in scaling the plant-based meat revolution," commented Dominique Kull, Head of Technology at Bühler and Alex Ward, Head of Regional Innovation at Givaudan.



Let's Plant Meat is a Thailand plant-based meat startup that focuses on research, manufacture and build adoption of plant-based meat from Southeast Asia to the world.

www.letsplantmeat.co & www.facebook.com/letsplantmeat.

Future Food Asia 2020 is a 5-day long conference that centered on food innovations in Asia. The conference offers multi-format networking events, 11 startup pitching, and plant-protein masterclass by Buhler and Givaudan.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE Let's Plant Meat