Let's Talk Data! #DMRadio Announces 2023 Editorial Calendar: Year XVI!

Bloor Group Also Unveils 'Bulletproof Leads' Program for Enterprise Software Firms

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People of Earth! Hail the world's longest-running show about data, DM Radio! Now entering Year XVI, this weekly program has featured the brightest minds in the world of AI, Analytics, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation and more.

The Editorial Calendar for 2023 is now available, and professionals from all walks of the data business are encouraged to vie for one of the available 150 speaking slots. The show typically features three experts from a particular discipline in the fast-growing field of data and analytics.

"Data drives the Information Economy," exclaims Host @eric_kavanagh, "and our goal is to educate anyone who wants to learn!" Kavanagh first launched the show in February of 2008, and has since hosted nearly 2,000 guests on more than 700 episodes.

Topics this year include: Analytic Catalogs, Analytics, AI, Automation, Backup, Behavioral Analytics, Business Analytics, Cloud Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cloud Databases, Cloud Management, Cloud Migration, Cloud Orchestration, Cloud Storage, and Collaboration.

Additional topics include Dark Data, Data Catalogs, Data Exchanges, Data Fabric, Data Governance, Data Integration, Data Lakes, Data Management, Data Mesh, Data Mining, Data Integration, Data Ops, Data Orchestration, Data Pipelines, Data Platforms and Data Quality.

Data Science is also on the docket, plus Data Transformation, Data Visualization, Data Warehousing, Database; Edge Computing, Fast Data, Geospatial Data, Hybrid Cloud, IoT, Low-Code, Machine Learning, Observability, Predictive Analytics, Privacy, Security & Streaming!

Like its sister show, InsideAnalysis, DM Radio is syndicated coast-to-coast, in markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC and others. The show also streams online and is saved as a podcast. No fee to speak, but sponsors welcome!

To that end, parent company The Bloor Group just announced their new 'Bulletproof Leads' program for enterprise software firms. "The sales cycle starts with lead generation," says Kavanagh, "and we've been acing that field for nearly 20 years. This new program rocks!"

Under the new program, The Bloor Group will syndicate high quality content like white papers and research reports to targeted audiences, delivering ideal prospects for hungry sales teams. Lead generation is also a perk for sponsors of the company's radio shows and webinars.

As CEO of The Bloor Group, Kavanagh has worked with more than 200 of the most innovative companies in data and analytics. He has also spoken for the UN on the topic of Open Data, and served on the Advisory Board for the SXSW Accelerator Program.

Ed Cal: https://bit.ly/3H2fLmk * Speaker Submission: https://bit.ly/3XIG8Ul

