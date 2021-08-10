Let's Talk Stem With Dr. Calvin Mackie Features Conversation On Why Many Students Of Color Are Not Receiving Effective Stem Education

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brian Williams, a Clinical Professor and Director of the Alonzo A. Crim Center for Urban Educational Excellence at Georgia State University, warned on the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast that some students aren't being adequately taught science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and are in danger of being left out of future jobs.

Video Version HERE

Audio Podcast HERE

In an engaging conversation, Dr. Mackie and Dr. Williams raised concerns that while a 4th Industrial Revolution is spurring STEM jobs today and, in the future, not enough students of color are trained as the drivers and designers of the innovations. Instead, the two STEM education leaders said that too many students are on a path towards being the laborers, whose jobs may be threatened by automation and technology.

"So many (students) are checking out of the public educational system," said Dr. Williams. "What this means for their future: They will not be armed. They will not be prepared to take advantage of some of the things that are coming down the pipe for them in terms of the different evolutions of this new revolution."

Further, Dr. Williams added: "And what we're seeing right now with regards to science and STEM education is large groups of people just being left out of the conversation."

Dr. Williams asserted that the pool of students engaged with STEM must be broadened. "We've narrowed our focus with regards to who should be doing science to people who are going to be traditional scientists, engineers and mathematicians," he said. "And so, we need to broaden our perspective. We need to widen that tent and allow more people into this tent of science, engineering, and mathematics."

Moreover, Dr. Mackie said, the "fundamental belief" at STEM Global Action (SGA) is that "STEM education, STEM engagement should be culturally and environmentally relevant. When you boil it down to whether or not somebody's going to become a scientist or an engineer, that's when we begin to cut people out."

SGA is a campaign and network of affiliates that pursues the advancement of STEM education for children, parents and communities. Visit our website at www.stemglobalaction.com for more information.

Contact:

Michael K. Frisby

[email protected]/202-625-4328

SOURCE STEM Global Action