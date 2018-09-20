Let's Win Receives Biden Cancer Initiative FIERCE Award for its Transformative Impact on the Lives of Pancreatic Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer Foundation is the inaugural winner of the Biden Cancer Initiative FIERCE Award for "Leadership through Exemplary and Awesome Purpose (LEAP)."

Let's Win was selected for its transformative impact on the lives of cancer patients – the LEAP it made as a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform mobilizing doctors, researchers, and patients to share fast-breaking information on promising pancreatic cancer treatments and clinical trials. The foundation is one of 10 individuals and organizations recognized with a FIERCE Award and spotlighted during the Biden Cancer Summit Welcome Reception on September 20th.

"We learned about so many brave and committed leaders devoted to helping people with cancer from the hundreds of nominations we received. It is no surprise to see so many remarkable efforts making a tremendous difference in the lives of cancer patients," said Greg Simon, President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, an independent nonprofit organization committed to developing and driving the implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research, and care, and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes. "It is our privilege to recognize and spotlight the individuals and organizations who epitomize what it means to be FIERCE in the face of cancer, and allow us to make hope real."

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are hosting the national Biden Cancer Summit in Washington, D.C. to drive the urgency of now by promoting new solutions and bringing together problem solvers in the fight against cancer. The Summit in D.C. is the flagship event of more than 350 Biden Cancer Community Summits convening throughout the day, all focused on improving the cancer journey for patients, their families, and caregivers.

"Since we created Let's Win two years ago, we have built an interactive community to help those searching for hope in what has long been a hopeless landscape, and have enabled scientists to more quickly recruit patients for trials that may change clinical practice and save lives," said co-founder Allyson J. Ocean, M.D., Chair, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "We aim to make the science understandable and accessible online for the first time, so that the more than 53,000 patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year – only eight percent of whom will live more than five years with the disease – and their caregivers can learn about potential new options."

Let's Win is an affiliate of the Lustgarten Foundation and works in collaboration with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition. Its Scientific Advisory Board comprises world-renowned scientists and physicians leading trailblazing pancreatic cancer research.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by the Biden Cancer Initiative for a FIERCE Award. Let's Win was born out of our late founder Anne Glauber's desire to share innovative treatment options with pancreatic cancer patients who don't have time to wait for new protocols to be approved," said Cindy Price Gavin, Founding Executive Director. "This recognition reaffirms the need for us all to LEAP toward potential solutions to help patients in creative ways – to search for new ways around old problems, with the hope of saving more lives. Let's Win will continue this important work in loving memory of Anne and for every pancreatic cancer patient now and in the future."

Let's Win! Pancreatic Cancer Foundation is an online community created to collect and share the latest science-driven treatment options for pancreatic cancer. The website includes: an interactive patient and family forum where patients describe their treatment plans; information on promising science; highlights from the latest clinical trials and a comprehensive listing of new trials; helpful tips for managing the disease; and current pancreatic cancer news. The Let's Win Scientific Advisory Board comprises world-renowned scientists and physicians leading cutting-edge research on pancreatic cancer.

