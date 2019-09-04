Letter of Award for Jack-up ENERGY EMERGER

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Offshore Drilling Operations, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Offshore, Ltd., is pleased to announce a firm Letter of Award ("LOA") for the high-specification jack-up drilling unit "Energy Emerger" for work offshore Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The term of the award is for four (4) years. The Energy Emerger is a GustoMSC CJ46-X100-D jack-up that was delivered to Northern Offshore in December 2017 and is currently warm stacked at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard in Shanghai, China. The rig will drill high-pressure and high-temperature wells and is expected to commence operations during the first quarter of 2020.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Yuanhui Sun stated, "We are very pleased to have added an additional rig into the Middle East region with a long-term contract for the Energy Emerger. We are also pleased to have earned the trust of our new customer in the Arabian Gulf and look forward to creating a long-term and mutually-beneficial relationship with them."

About Northern Offshore

Northern Offshore is a global offshore drilling company which operates an offshore unit and a production vessel in the North Sea. Northern Offshore has historically operated in various markets around the world including West Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. The company's fleet consists of one floating production facility and six (6) high-specification jack-up rigs. More information about Northern Offshore is available on the company's website at http://www.northernoffshore.com

