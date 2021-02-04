Letter of Credit Confirmation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 3.18% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Letter of Credit Confirmation Market is Segmented by L/C Type (Sight L/Cs and Usance L/Cs), and End User (Small Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Finance & Banking Category.

The global letter of credit confirmation market size was valued at USD 4.30 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.18% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Letter of Credit Confirmation Market size are the rise in demand for customized trade finance solutions and regulatory support in the growth of strict regulations for a secured letter of credit confirmation services.

The report focuses on the credit confirmation market analysis letter's growth prospects, constraints, and trends. The study provides an analysis of Porter's five strengths to understand the impact of various factors, such as the bargaining power of the suppliers, the competitive intensity of the competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and the bargaining power of the purchasers in the credit confirmation market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Letter of Credit Confirmation Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1V31/Letter_of_Credit_Confirmation_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LETTER OF CREDIT MARKET SIZE

The increased risk of non-payments is expected to drive the growth of the letter of credit market size. As global trade grows, importers and exporters are largely taking security steps against their trade documents in order to avoid the risk of payments in the market. Moreover, due to a lack of confidence between the exporter and the issuing bank located in a country of high political or economic instability, confirmation of the letter of credit document is considered safe for global trading. Thus, traders prefer the letter of credit confirmation services, thereby increasing its market size. Furthermore, Increased business operations and foreign trade between SMEs and large enterprises offer lucrative opportunities for confirming banks to expand their business in the letter of credit confirmation services in the market.

New technological developments are expected to increase the letter of credit market size. Advancements in technologies such as blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the letter of credit confirmation industry. As a result of these technological advances, credit confirmation providers can create a digitized letter of credit contract in real-time, warn auto alerts to trades, and improve business efficiency in the marketplace.

In addition, in order to ease the conventional & lengthy process of reviewing trade documents, traders are expected to introduce the letter of credit confirmation services, which in turn is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The untapped potential of emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the letter of credit confirmation market. Developing economies provide substantial opportunities for confirming banks to increase their business by improving their product offerings and promoting the growth of trade operations.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1V31/letter-of-credit-confirmation

LETTER OF CREDIT CONFIRMATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the letter of credit confirmation is segmented into Sight letter of credit and Usance letter of credit.

Among these, the Sight letter of credit segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. A sight letter of credit is a document that guarantees the payment against any services or goods that are being delivered.

Based on end-users, the Large Enterprises held the largest credit confirmation market share during the forecast period.

The growth in the number of multinational corporations scaling up their global activities has resulted in increasing international trades. This offers lucrative opportunities to confirming banks to grow their business in the coming years.

Inquire for Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1V31/Letter_of_Credit_Confirmation_Market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By L/C Type

Sight L/Cs

Usance L/Cs.

By End User

Small Enterprises

Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises.

Key Market Players

Bank of America Corporation

Citigroup, Inc.

DBS Bank Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Bank , Ltd.

, Ltd. MUFG Bank

Scotiabank

Standard Chartered

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1V31&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1V31&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Trade Finance Market

The global Trade Finance market was valued at USD 8942.27 Billion in 2019. Due to Covid-19, the market dropped to USD 7616.52 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 10426.67 Billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2020-2026.

- AI in Fintech Market

The global AI in the Fintech market size is projected to reach USD 14790 Million by 2026, from USD 5516.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2021-2026.

- Payments Market

The Global Payments market size is expected to reach 2 Trillion USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.83% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on global Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present Payment development in the United States, Europe, and China.

- Peer to Peer Lending Market

The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market size was valued at USD 67.93 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 558.91 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Development of the Asia-Pacific market, which has led to an increase in the number of lenders and borrowers across the country, and a rise in the number of small business lending entities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the peer-to-peer lending market growth.

- Credit Insurance Market

The global Credit Insurance market size is projected to reach USD 13600 Million by 2026, from USD 12000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

- Factoring Market

The major factors driving the growth of factoring market size are, increase in open account trade, accelerating expansion of businesses in Asia, the increase in cross-border factoring, and the rapid development of factoring services in Europe.

- Saudi Arabia Trade Finance Market

In 2019, the Saudi Arabia Trade Finance market size was USD 111.38 Billion and it is expected to reach USD 134.85 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.63% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

- Non-Bank Trade Finance Report

This report studies the global Non-Bank Trade Finance market analyzes and researches the Non-Bank Trade Finance development status and forecast in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

- Trade Management Software Market

The global Trade Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Customs and Regulatory Compliance, Trade Financing and Financial Settlement, Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management, Trade Visibility), By Application (Electronic Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Metallurgy Industry, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the Trade Finance

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports