Letters from Louis XIV & Louis XV - Newly Discovered Important Canadian Historical Documents to be sold at A.H. Wilkens Auctions & Appraisals in Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto-based auction house A.H. Wilkens will be offering a fascinating and exceptionally rare collection of hand-written letters and documents significant to the early history and colonization of Quebec. These museum quality Canadian letters will be available for preview in Toronto at A.H Wilkens this coming September 22nd and 23rd.

The documents have been passed down through generations of a single Canadian family, and have never before been available to the public or historical researchers. The extensive archive of material paints a noteworthy picture of Pre-Confederate New France through the family lineage and succession of the only remaining French colonial title, Canada's first Baron de Longueuil.

These invaluable accounts of Quebecois history reveal first-hand experiences of some of the earliest French settlers and nobility within New France, shortly after it was declared the Royal Province by Louis XIV of France. This material is set during a period of major colonial development in Canada, at the time of the British Conquest, Seven Years War, and the Quebec Act of 1774.

The collection includes hand-written documents dating from the 18th and 19th centuries, during the reigns of two French Kings, Louis XIV and Louis XV, with letters bearing the signatures of both monarchs. Further highlights include several signed letters and orders from key French and British notaries, politicians, military personnel and royals.

The documentation provides unprecedented insight into the establishment and governance of New France from as early as 1693, including the military strategies used to repel the attempted encroachment of the English. It also demonstrates the continuing territorial strife with the Iroquois, and exposes the negotiation of legal and social rights for women in the new territory during the 18th century.

We believe that the quality of these documents and the prominence of the signatories offered in this collection make this one of the most significant historical discoveries for Canadian scholars in recent years. This may be the last opportunity to view this important collection in its entirety.

For more information on the sale of this significant historical collection, please visit our website. This collection will be offered in conjunction with our September 24th Fine & Decorative Arts auction.

