Lettuce Celebrate! Saladworks Extends Its Super Summer Salad-bration into August

In addition to receiving a free entrée just by signing up, the multifaceted Saladworks Rewards program allows members to earn points on every visit – whether in restaurant or ordering online -- which can be redeemed for menu discounts on future visits. In addition, the program engages members with "insider" information about the menu, new ingredients and recipes, upcoming events and healthful tips. The program also allows members to participate in surveys and taste panels to help the brand live up to its promise in creating "WOW!" moments for its guests.

At the end of July, Saladworks rewarded two more lucky members with free salad for a year. One of the winners was Lilibet Alvira from Bel Air, Maryland, who won for the Most Visits during July with 40 visits.

"Since incorporating Saladworks into my diet, I have accomplished goals that I thought I could never achieve, such as losing weight and keeping up with my husband while jogging for the first time in my life," said Alvira. "Being able to stick to my routine requires a diet, and Saladworks has helped me to keep eating healthy. They have fresh ingredients and variety that makes it easy for me to maintain my diet and have the energy to carry out my routine."

To close out August, Saladworks will once again give away free salad for a year, but this time to three winners – the guest with the most visits and the guest with the most points earned through Saladworks Rewards during the month as well as for one lucky guest who posts a photo on #SWSuperSummer. Even those who don't win the grand prize are being rewarded for every dollar spent, including double points on their purchase upon their second visit, triple points on their third visit and an extra 50 points upon their fourth. Finally, a free salad will be rewarded to members following their fifth order during the campaign. These special offers reset after every five visits.

Other opportunities to redeem specials and rack up points include:

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day (8/4) – Earn 25 Bonus Points with purchase of a Chocolate Chip Cookies

World Photo Day (8/19) – Earn 100 Bonus Points when you post a photo on #SWSuperSummer

Salad-Bration Weekend (8/29-30) – Earn 100 Bonus Points when you visit Saladworks this weekend

For the final month of the Super Summer Salad-bration, Saladworks Executive Chef, Katie Cavuto is also helping guests stay strong by highlighting specific Saladworks ingredients and recipes through the following weekly health and wellness themes:

Week 1: Create & Relate – Stress Buster Salad

Create & Relate – Stress Buster Salad Week 2: Restore & Explore – After Workout Salad

Restore & Explore – After Workout Salad Week 3: Nature & Nurture – Beat the Bloat Salad

Nature & Nurture – Beat the Bloat Salad Week 4: Nourish & Nutrition – Immunity Supportive Salad

"Guest engagement has been at an all-time high over the last couple months thanks to the Saladworks Super Summer Salad-bration," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of Saladworks. "We want to keep fueling the originality of our Saladworks Rewards members, especially because this year, summer is quite different and more difficult for many people. By extending the celebration and providing weekly health and nutrition tips, we want to help our loyal guests finish summer strong and live their best lives."

For more information about Saladworks' Super Summer Salad-bration or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

