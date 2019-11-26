Leumi Reports Net Income of NIS 2,780 Million ($798 Million) and 10.4% ROE in the First Nine Months of 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Net income in the first nine months of 2019 reached NIS 2,780 million ( $798 million ), compared with NIS 2,569 million ( $738 million ) in the same period last year – a 8.2% year-over-year increase.

An Improvement in Balance Sheet Parameters:

Shareholders' equity totaled NIS 35.1 billion ( $10.1 billion ) as at September 30, 2019 , compared with NIS 34.8 billion ( $10.0 billion ) as at September 30, 2018 .

totaled ( ) as at , compared with ( ) as at . Net credit to the public totaled NIS 279.7 billion ( $80.3 billion ) as at September 30, 2019 , compared with NIS 267.7 billion ( $76.9 billion ) as at September 30, 2018 (excluding Leumi Card). The increase is mainly attributed to mortgage, middle-market and corporate loans.

totaled ( ) as at , compared with ( ) as at (excluding Leumi Card). The increase is mainly attributed to mortgage, middle-market and corporate loans. Deposits by the public totaled NIS 358.9 billion ( $103.1 billion ) as at September 30, 2019 , similar to last year.

totaled ( ) as at , similar to last year. Leverage ratio as at September 30, 2019 was 7.41%, compared to the 6% minimum required by the Bank of Israel .

as at was 7.41%, compared to the 6% minimum required by the Bank of . Liquidity coverage ratio as at September 30, 2019 was 121%, compared to the 100% minimum required by the Bank of Israel .

Leumi Group - Principal Data from the Financial Statements

Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)



For the nine months ended September 30 Change in %

December 31 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income 6,678 6,616 0.9 8,890 Credit loss expenses 451 314 43.6 519 Non-interest income 3,881 3,724 4.2 4,871 Operating and other expenses 5,832 6,154 (5.2) 8,337 Profit before taxes 4,276 3,872 10.4 4,905 Provision for taxes 1,444 1,298 11.2 1,619 Profit after taxes 2,832 2,574 10.0 3,286 The Bank's share in profits of companies included

on equity basis (22) 47 - 36 Net income attributed to non-controlling interests (30) (52) 42.3 (65) Net income attributed to shareholders of the

banking corporation 2,780 2,569 8.2 3,257 Return on equity (%) 10.4 10.2

9.5 Earnings per share (NIS) 1.87 1.69

2.15

Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions)



As at September 30 December 31 2018 2019 2018 Net credit to the public (a) 279,678 267,681 271,173 Deposits by the public (a) 358,921 358,875 364,591 Shareholders' equity 35,144 34,760 35,305 Total assets 454,508 450,675 460,657 a) Excluding the balances for Leumi Card, which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018.

Principal Financial Ratios (%)



As at September 30 December 31 2018 2019 2018 Net credit to the public to total assets (a) 61.5 59.4 58.9 Deposits by the public to total assets (b) 79.0 79.6 79.1 Total equity to risk assets 15.55 14.69 14.54 Total Tier 1 equity to risk assets 11.73 11.25 11.07 Leverage ratio 7.41 7.05 7.05 Liquidity coverage ratio 121 121 121 (a) Excluding the credit for Leumi Card (comparative results), which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018. (b) Excluding the deposits by Leumi Card (comparative results), which have been classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities since the balance sheet as at March 31, 2018. The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at

the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on September 30, 2019, NIS 3.482.

Conference Call Details:

A conference call to discuss the results will be held today at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10:00 AM (ET).

It is recommended to connect to the link at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. An archived recording will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the call ends.

Conference Call Dial-in Details (no passcode required):

Israel: 03-9180608

UK: 0-800-051-8913

US & Canada: 1-866-652-8972

All other locations: +972-3-918-0608

The conference call does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.

For more information visit www.leumi.co.il or contact Daphna Golden, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at Daphna.Golden@bankleumi.co.il.

