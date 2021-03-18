Lev Launches West Coast Presence Led by Greg Goldstein

Mr. Goldstein brings to the firm 17 years of experience in the commercial real estate investment banking industry at Eastdil Secured, HFF, and most recently as a Senior Director at JLL. He has extensive experience trading performing, sub-performing and non-performing commercial real estate loans as well as subordinate/mezzanine loans and REO properties. Greg has worked with domestic and foreign banks, life insurance companies, debt funds, mortgage REITs, special servicers and investment banks, closing over $18 billion of loan sales throughout his career.

At Lev, Goldstein will leverage his deep relationships and knowledge of the commercial real estate industry to originate new business and enhance the company's product offerings and expertise. Looking toward 2021 and beyond, Goldstein felt that Lev's unique blend of market-leading technology and capital markets expertise would be the perfect platform for tremendous growth.

"I am energized by the technology and team that Lev has assembled to date. We are in a unique time in history and the confluence of market conditions and customer demands position Lev to grow quickly and establish a stronghold on financing advisory transactions," said Mr. Goldstein.

"We're excited to welcome such an experienced CRE executive to our firm," said Yaakov Zar, founder and CEO of Lev. "Greg's understanding of the importance of our technology made him a clear fit for Lev. As we continue to serve clients nationwide across asset classes, Greg will help us establish a strong presence on the West Coast, and be closer to those we work with. His experience in true real estate investment banking will be of tremendous benefit to our growing team."

ABOUT LEV

Lev helps commercial real estate owners and investors get the best financing for their properties. Lev's capital markets experts are superpowered by machine learning technology to help understand your portfolio, identify the best lender for each transaction and get the deal closed quickly, keeping clients updated every step of the way. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in SoHo in New York City, Lev transactions across all asset types, nationwide. For more information, visit www.levcapital.com

