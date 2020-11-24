Lev Peker of CarParts.com Named 2020 Executive of the Year Winner in the BIG Awards for Business

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker was named Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business 2020. The organization's annual program was advertised as the "Executive of the Year" program and rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

Lev Peker joined CarParts.com as Chief Executive Officer and Director in January of 2019. Since then, he has executed a complete financial, logistical, and organizational turnaround of the company, aimed at building a disruptive technology-driven e-commerce platform that is changing the way consumers shop for auto parts. While it was just months from bankruptcy when he joined, CarParts.com just reported its third consecutive quarter of double digit, profitable growth and the highest gross profit in the company's history.

"It's been an incredible journey and a privilege to guide CarParts.com over the past year and half and I am honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence team. Our success would not have been possible without the hard work and discipline of everyone on our team, across all of our locations around the world. We've proven that a brilliant turnaround is possible despite the uncertainties that come our way, and I truly believe we will continue to grow and bring value to our employees, shareholders, and consumers in the years to come."

"We are so proud to reward Lev Peker of CarParts.com for his outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About CarParts.com

With over 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has helped drivers across the contiguous United States keep their vehicles on the road. Leveraging our company-owned national distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out unnecessary costs to provide quality parts at a discount. Combined with our 90-day returns and intuitive mobile experience, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get the parts they need delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

