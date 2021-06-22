Levarté Travel Cruises Into Summer

FRISCO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levarté Travel was named a Premier Agency Member of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), making it one of only 30 to achieve that distinction out of its 8,400 members.

"We are honored to have received this elite distinction from CLIA," says Levarté Travel Founder and CEO Lori Speers. "Being named a Premier Agency adds so many benefits to our Travel Advisors, including free training courses and a discount on an individual CLIA membership which includes CLIA's EMBARC ID—the official credential of the cruise industry worldwide."

In addition to becoming a CLIA Premier Agency, Levarté Travel added more perks for its Travel Advisors. "We continue to add more benefits, such as exclusive FAM trips to Cancun and Dubai, along with an Advisory Board." says Speers. The Advisory Board is an independent group of Travel Advisors that provides Levarté Travel with honest feedback to ensure it serves its members' day-to-day needs and long-term goals. See who made our Advisory Board.

"We're also proud to announce our LevMENTOR Desk, a first in the industry. Travel Advisors are welcome to schedule an appointment with the Mentor Desk with any questions because we are dedicated to empowering and supporting them in meaningful ways. Not only does this help answer questions, it provides our Travel Advisors with the guidance and insight of a mentor."

Levarté Travel provides resources for travel enthusiasts to turn their passion into a thriving business. Led by travel industry veteran and CEO Lori Speers, Levarté Travel enables independent advisors to achieve financial freedom, explore the world through fun and unique experiences, and create unforgettable memories for clients. Levarté Travel offers those who want financial freedom the ability to travel the world while running their own business.

