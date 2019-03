Level 10's ranking is based on revenue earned in 2018 from projects in Silicon Valley, which is defined by the Business Journal as including Santa Clara County; Fremont, Newark and Union City in Alameda County; Atherton, Belmont, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Carlos, San Mateo and Woodside; Santa Cruz County; Monterey County; San Benito County. The company's Silicon Valley Revenue in 2018 exceeded $1.1 billion.

Projects contributing to the company's large 2018 Silicon Valley volume includes the acclaimed Central Wolfe core+shell and following TI for a large tech client; Moffett Towers II—a 1.8 million-sq.-ft. corporate campus with five 8-story buildings, three parking structures, a world-class amenities building, outdoor swimming pool, and lushly landscaped/hardscaped central park; and the 2nd of two massive projects for a Menlo Park Tech Client.

The majority of Level 10's 2018 Silicon Valley projects are in the City of Sunnyvale. The company's 2018 Sunnyvale projects include the following:

Moffett Place Confidential Client Event Center TI

Moffett Towers I Confidential Client TIs (2)

I Confidential Client TIs (2) Moffett Towers II Core + Shell

Moffett Towers II Confidential Client TIs (2)

Central Wolfe Core + Shell

Central Wolfe Confidential Client TI

Since its founding in late 2011, Level 10 Construction has built in the City of Sunnyvale:

9.1 million sq. ft. of corporate office space

4.0 million sq. ft. of self-performed parking structures

The company has also navigated more than 200 permits and revisions through the Sunnyvale Building Department, a key differentiator for clients seeking smooth construction projects in the city.

See interactive map of Level 10 Silicon Valley projects here: https://goo.gl/w728SG

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as #60 Top Contractor in the U.S. by ENR for 2018, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com.

