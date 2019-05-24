Level 10 Construction Named 3rd Largest GC in Bay Area

Level 10's ranking is based on revenue earned in 2018 from projects in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined by the publications as including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties. The company's Bay Area revenue in 2018 exceeded $1.2 billion.

Projects contributing to the company's large 2018 Bay Area volume includes the acclaimed Central Wolfe core + shell and subsequent tenant improvement for a large tech client; Moffett Towers II—a 1.8 million-sq.-ft. corporate campus with five 8-story buildings, three parking structures, a world-class amenities building, outdoor swimming pool, and lushly landscaped/hardscaped central park; and the 2nd of two massive projects, both including a green roof, for a Menlo Park Tech Client. Level 10 also has several projects under construction for Stanford University.

Since its founding in late 2011, Level 10 Construction has earned the following statistics:

#32 General Contractor in the U.S. for Domestic Revenue

#3 General Contractor in the Bay Area

#2 General Contractor in Silicon Valley

5.8 Million Work Hours with Zero Lost-Time Incidents

The Most Earthquake-Resilient Building on the West Coast (181 Fremont in S.F.)

$8.7B in Bay Area Built and In-Progress Construction in 7.5 Years

Level 10 Construction is a full-service general contractor with offices throughout California, including Sunnyvale, San Francisco and San Diego. Ranked as #60 Top Contractor in the U.S. by ENR for 2018, Level 10 is focused on providing innovative facilities to the corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, technology and life science, as well as mixed-use residential markets. Level 10 offers a full range of services including preconstruction, design-build and integrated project delivery, self-performed concrete work, MEP and commissioning services, BIM services, green construction and Lean construction practices. Level 10's core mission is to build at the highest level, consistently providing excellent customer service while delivering quality projects on time and on budget. www.level10gc.com

