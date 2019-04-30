Level 3 Design Group Completes Design of New Home2 Suites by Hilton Preparing for Grand Opening in Temecula

"I worked with an exceptional team and the project went very smoothly," said Rachael Zuniga, lead interior designer on the project. "It was a fun challenge to come up with a design that matched the vision of the Hilton brand and its owners. I am extremely pleased with the final result."

The all-suite hotel offers studios or one bedrooms and are loaded with wonderful amenities such as a full kitchen, workstation space and 50' inch televisions. The hotel also includes free Wi-Fi, a business center, lounge, dining room, outdoor swimming pool, grill, firepit, and Spin2 Cycle, a combination laundry and fitness area.

"We wanted to keep the industrial, rustic feel of Temecula and its beautiful wine country, so in addition to using a mixture of organic and geometric patterns, we also did custom finishes and added pops of color- blues, yellows, greens and orange to accentuate the flavor of Temecula," said Zuniga. "Everything from the millwork, flooring, seating, lighting, fabrics and paint in the guest rooms and public spaces represents the fun, bright, active culture of Temecula."

Level 3 Design Group, recognized as one of the top interior design and FF&E purchasing firms by Hotel Management Magazine, was founded in 1995 and earned its national reputation as a leader in hospitality interior design by providing sophisticated, elegant design solutions with unparalleled customer service experiences.

