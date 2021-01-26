Level 5 Partners Formed to Create the Recruiting Industry's Premier Consulting-Driven Executive Search Firm

Team of highly accomplished global operating executives to provide sector focused executive search services. Tweet this

Level 5 Partners' team of Industry Vertical Advisors has expertise across the aerospace & defense, business and professional services, consumer goods & retail, cybersecurity, data & analytics, digital media & marketing, industrial & automotive (including electric and autonomous vehicles) and quantum computing sectors.

"Level 5 Partners was formed to help our clients achieve their goals by delivering industry-leading executives across the globe who align with their culture, principles and values. We believe that the best executives are sourced from the networks of other successful professionals and that the most successful hires are the result of a strong understanding of our clients' businesses, challenges and long-term strategy," said Aprill. "Building on this philosophy, we have created the premier consulting-driven executive search firm. We are uniquely focused on a core set of industry verticals, with each vertical being led by a seasoned operating executive that possesses deep relevant experience and relationships. Our Industry Vertical Advisors are transformational thought leaders. They advise based on current and future economic and geopolitical trends that will shape tomorrow."

Level 5 Partners is the recruiting industry's premier consulting-driven executive search firm. Level 5 Partners is uniquely focused on a core set of industry verticals, with each vertical being led by a seasoned operating executive that possesses deep relevant experience and relationships. These executives are transformational thought leaders who have obtained a pinnacle stature in their respective industries. They advise based on current and future economic and geopolitical trends that shape tomorrow. Level 5 Partners is headquartered in Chicago and is organized to execute client mandates globally. www.level5partners.net

