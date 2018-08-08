Level of Activities on Meitu App Increased Over Tenfold Since Its Revamp

Xinhong Wu, the founder and CEO of Meitu, said in an internal letter, "This means that users are starting to change their perception of the Meitu app: they are increasingly coming to see it as not only a photo-editing tool, but also a social media platform. Users' reaction has strengthened our determination to go all in on social media."

From August 2018, the Meitu app began gradually releasing its newest version. The full launch marks the biggest revamp of the Meitu company's flagship product since its inception a decade ago. To accommodate the original user habits, Meitu app's photo-editing tool module remains prominently displayed on the top half of the homepage.

In the past decade, the Meitu app has grown into a super app. According to the statistics of JIGUANG Big Data, the number of installations of the Meitu app reached 214 million in China by the end of May 2018. What is commendable is that the 10-year-old app continues to grow steadily: in May of this year, an average of 1.167 million new users were added each day, and it is the only app in its category to gain a daily average of over one million new users.

The revamp of the Meitu app closes the loop from photo editing to photo sharing. Statistics show that Meitu users have strong social needs. A 2016 report by iResearch showed that more than 50% of photos on China's mainstream social networks had been processed by Meitu products. After 10 years of development, the Meitu app has established a great brand awareness and user base, making its evolution to a social media app a natural step in its development. In the meantime, beauty remains the central theme and source for inspiration as users advance from simply beautifying their pictures to discovering beautiful things or sharing their beauty tutorials.

The Meitu app continues to introduce engaging content to its social community. #ForcedComicFace, is the most recent community activity that seamlessly combines elements of both the photo editing tool and social media. With the comic face feature, users can easily create their own comic image and share it under the hashtag #ForcedComicFace. Another recent community activity, #InternetCelebrityPhotography, provides users with more than 3,000 internet celebrity photography tutorials. #TheBestPoseKing presents users with a variety of photo poses, resulting in nearly 3,500 new user poses shared under the hashtag in a single week.

Endless fun activities like these have not only engaged Meitu users, but also inspired a large amount of quality content for the Meitu app. In July 2018, the #CollageOfHearts activity was launched and the DAU of the app during the campaign increased by 29% and the first thing that 41% of new users did was to participate in the community topic activity. The Meitu app only created a simple tutorial, but the users invented a variety of highly intricate collages, demonstrating incredibly high user engagement and creativity.

In the future, the Meitu app will continue to evolve toward a new kind of decentralized social platform. "At present, many social media platforms encourage essentially a one-sided relationship between top users and ordinary users. Top users have become the center, and ordinary users have little sense of presence; however, our community content is closely designed around daily life, and it's more about the relationship between ordinary people," added Xinhong Wu.

About Meitu Inc.

Established in October 2008, Meitu (SEHK: 1357) is a world leading AI-driven photo/video processing and sharing company headquartered in China. With a mission "to inspire more people to express their beauty", the company has developed a rich portfolio of software and smart hardware products based on the concept of beauty, including but not limited to the Meitu app (social network), BeautyCam (photo editing & selfie camera app), Meipai (pan-knowledge short video platform), MeituBeauty (e-commerce platform) and Meitu Smartphones.

Today, Meitu's suite of apps are installed on over 1.5 billion unique mobile devices around the world and have amassed a massive user following worldwide, with over one third coming from outside China in countries that include the United States, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

With the largest database of human portraits on the planet, Meitu leverages AI in the pursuit of its mission. MTlab, Meitu's R&D hub, is dedicated to AI and imaging innovations like Computer Vision, Deep Learning, and Computer Graphics.

Meitu has repeatedly ranked as one of the top Android and iOS apps in the world. For more information, please visit at http://corp.meitu.com/en/.

